Jeeyar plans ‘Hall of World Leaders’

Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami’s plan to instal a giant statue of Sri Ramanujacharya on ‘Vijayakeeladri’ at Sitanagaram will take a tangible shape next year.

A ‘hall of world leaders’ who fought against inequality throughout their lives will be coming up at the same place and work on it is set to begin soon, said the Jeeyar Swamy.

Laying the foundation stone for Malaxmi Techno Park (MTP) at Nidamanur on Sunday, Jeeyar Swamy said the installation of a huge statue of Sri Ramanujacharya was in progress at Shamshabad in Telangana. Post-bifurcation, he decided to set up a statue near the emerging capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Efforts are being made in that direction with the help of devotees.

“Ramanujacharya deserves to be remembered forever for his philosophy and the way he practised what he preached,” the Jeeyar Swamy said, and extended an oral invitation for the Phase-I of his project at Sitanagaram in 2017, which is the millennium year of the exponent of Vaishnavism.

He appreciated Malaxmi Group chairman Y. Harish Chandra Prasad for facilitating information technology firms to establish their units in Vijayawada at this crucial juncture.

Mr. Prasad said the MTP had 60,000 square feet of space for IT companies and 80 service apartments among other amenities. Penamalur MLA Bode Prasad, MTP CEO Sandeep Mandava and A.P Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president M. Murali Krishna were among those present.

Lays stone for Malaxmi Techno Park; unveils plans for giant Ramanujacharya statue near the capital