Institute of incubation and innovation at Amaravati

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Andhra Pradesh should reach the No. 1 position from the present 5th place in the education sector, and stressed the need for reforms in both primary and higher education to improve standards.

Addressing a review meeting on education with Vice-Chancellors and officials here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said an institute of incubation and innovation centre would be set up in Amaravati to train the students in entrepreneurship skills. Innovation chapters would be set up in high schools and incubation centres in all the districts. He said officials should strive hard to develop AP on a par with the Silicon Valley in innovation, incubation and start-up companies.

The Chief Minister said engineering students should be involved in civil development works in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati cities.

He praised students of Rayalaseema University for their participation in soil testing and drought mitigation programmes.

He said JNTUK students were ahead in innovation and incubation, and AU students were leading in the IoT space.