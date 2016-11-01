Housing demand: Apartments dot villages

As the city space in the limits of the Municipal Corporation is almost full, the outskirts are growing gradually into suburbs of late. Although the idea of merging all the villages adjacent to the city to form a greater municipal corporation has never materialised, the skylines of areas like Prasadampadu, Muralinagar, Nunna, Ramavarapadu and Tadigadapa are being dotted with hundreds of apartments.

Indicating rapid urbanisation, the fields in these villages are now turning into launchpads for apartments and real estate ventures by realtors keen on meeting the current demand.

Realtors even entered the interior areas and fields of Prasadampadu by voluntarily laying concrete roads connecting various apartment plots.

Due to increasing ventures and apartments, the agricultural land surrounded by Prasadampadu, Kanuru, Enikepadu, Currency Nagar and other areas is shrinking. Also, realtors market themselves by showcasing the 100-feet Tadigadapa-Enikepadu road as an advantage.

Apart from these areas, the completion of the Inner Ring Road has given rise to a new housing destination on the outskirts of the city. Nunna village, which was nearly 10 km from the Benz Circle, is now growing into a hotspot for apartments. According to local builders, hundreds of apartments are coming up in the area as well as on the land either side of the IRR starting from Ramavarappadu to Kandrika from where Nunna village is about 4 km away.

“Soon after the completion of the IRR, realtors started laying ventures on the plots near the road and inquiries from home seekers rose. There are hundreds of apartments coming up near the IRR and a square feet of area is valued at Rs.3,000,” said K. Kiran Kumar of KMR Promoters. Areas such as Prasadampadu, Muralinagar and Ramavarappadu too are witnessing brisk activity. “We have been looking for a home in Prasadampadu or in any other area on the same stretch as it is enroute Gannavaram airport and near to city. Many ventures are located in the interior areas and the main roads are very narrow,” said M. Raju, a native of the city currently living in Eluru. Though there are residential colonies coming up in other suburbs like Gollapudi, issues like traffic, distance from transport stations and the cost of living are diverting people to these villages located close to the centre of the city, said another realtor G.N. Jagadish.