Dost crosses 5-year milestone

Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) president (LCV) Jalaj Gupta said its first LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) product ‘Dost’ catapulted the company to the leadership position in the category. A Dost is sold every five minutes and it is poised to be a major growth driver for the automobile maker.
Speaking at a programme organised to celebrate the vehicle’s fifth anniversary at ALL dealership at Enikepadu here on Thursday, Mr. Gupta said there were nearly 1.5 lakh Dost vehicles on roads across 12 countries.
It was a testimony to the good product design, solid engineering and strong market acceptance.
ALL has 375 exclusive modern outlets which provided enhanced reach to the customers.
