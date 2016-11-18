CM Security Group gets 290 more cops

The State government on Thursday sanctioned 290 additional posts in the Chief Minister’s Security Group (CMSG). The current strength is 196.

Citing the existing number as grossly insufficient in view of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s extensive touring in and out of the State, the Home Department sought the posts of Addl. Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other ranks.

The Government sanctioned them enabling the CMSG to cater to the day-to-day needs at Vijayawada, Hyderabad and during the tours of the CM. The sanctioned posts include five additional SPs, seven DSPs, 23 reserve inspectors, 51 reserve sub-inspectors, 148 police constables, one manager intelligence department (MID), one assistant manager intelligence department, three intelligence department assistants, one office superintendent, four senior assistants, six office subordinates and 40 home guards.

The process of recruitment and appointment of the personnel will be taken up by the Home department. The CMSG is part of the State’s Intelligence Security Wing.