CM Security Group gets 290 more cops

The State government on Thursday sanctioned 290 additional posts in the Chief Minister’s Security Group (CMSG). The current strength is 196.
Citing the existing number as grossly insufficient in view of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s extensive touring in and out of the State, the Home Department sought the posts of Addl. Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other ranks.
The Government sanctioned them enabling the CMSG to cater to the day-to-day needs at Vijayawada, Hyderabad and during the tours of the CM. The sanctioned posts include five additional SPs, seven DSPs, 23 reserve inspectors, 51 reserve sub-inspectors, 148 police constables, one manager intelligence department (MID), one assistant manager intelligence department, three intelligence department assistants, one office superintendent, four senior assistants, six office subordinates and 40 home guards.
The process of recruitment and appointment of the personnel will be taken up by the Home department. The CMSG is part of the State’s Intelligence Security Wing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor