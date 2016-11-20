CID to probe engineering student’s death

The State government has handed over the case of engineering student, B. Usha Rani, who died under suspicious circumstances in a private college at Nandyal in Kurnool district on Friday, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A first year B.Tech and hostel inmate of the same institution, Usha Rani, allegedly committed suicide and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao in a statement on Saturday said the case has been handed over to the CID , and stern action would be taken against the persons responsible for the death of the student.

Collector visits hostel

Special Correspondent reports from Kurnool:

Meanwhile Kurnool District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan inspected room No. 117 in Chowdeswari hostel block in Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, where Usha Rani allegedly committed suicide. A woman officer would be entrusted the task of conducting an inquiry into the suicide and the police department would also probe various aspects and submit a report within a week, Mr. Vijayamohan said. The Collector inquired with girl students in the hostel block about the incident. Mr. Vijayamohan warned of stern action against students resorting to ragging and also bring to book their parents.

RGM College chairman Santhiramudu, principal P. Jayachandra Prasad, hostel warden Revathi, Nandyal Revenue Divisional Officer C. Sudhakar Reddy, Nandyal DSP Y. Harinath Reddy and Panyam tahsildar Chandravathi were present.