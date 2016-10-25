A mouth-watering song on traditional Andhra cuisine

A 12-minute-long song on traditional Andhra cuisine was launched at the Volga Archery Academy at a function here on Monday in which popular lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, music director Yesho Krishna and a host of singers took part.

The song “Aho Andhra Bhojanam” is the fourth one from Volga Archery Productions which is produced by Cherukuri Krishna Kumari. The earlier ones are “Amaravati Geetham, “Adigo Adigo Amavarati” and “Krishna Theeram” which are already popular in social media.

The song release took place as part of the sixth death anniversary of international archer and Coach Cherukuri Lenin who was killed in a road accident in 2010.

Thorough research

“I worked with so many directors like Dasari Narayana Rao. But my working with Mr. Cherukuri Satyanarayana of Volga Archery Productions is memorable for he is known for his details. He made a thorough research on Andhra cuisine and its traditional savouries thus helping me come up the words,” said Mr. Teja.

He also thanked Mr. Satyanarayana for giving him the opportunity to pen the “Amaravati Geetham”, which won the hearts of many, especially the non-resident Indians. “Where ever I go I am remembered of the words written in Amaravati Geetham.”

Singers Dhanunjay, Sai Charan, Gayathri Narayan, Sridevi, Madhavi, Manju, Ramki, and Vishnu Kishore rendered their voice for the song.

Corporator Devineni Aparna, Krishna District sports administrators K.P. Rao, Pedda Babu, R.D. Prasad, Arja Panduranga Rao, took part in the function.