Vijayawada

85.64% voting in fourth phase in Krishna dist.

A policeman carrying an elderly woman in his arms to the polling booth during the fourth phase of the gram panchayat elections, at Gannavaram on Sunday.  

Krishna district witnessed a voter turnout of 84.97% in the gram panchayat elections conducted in the four phases.

In the fourth phase conducted in the Nuzvid revenue division on Sunday, a turnout of 85.64%, the highest among the four, was registered.

The voter turnout in the first phase (Vijayawada division) was 85.06%, which was the highest in the State.

In the second phase (Gudivada division), it was 84.24%. It was 84.9% in the third phase (Bandar division).

115-year-old Nani Bee was the oldest voter to exercise her franchise in the elections at Davajigudem of Gannavaram mandal, the district officials said.

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz appreciated the woman and her family for setting an example.

Elections were conducted in 275 villages of 14 mandals in Nuzvid division.

As of 8.30 p.m., results for 77 sarpanch elections and 1,724 ward member elections were announced by polling officials.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 8:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/8564-voting-in-fourth-phase-in-krishna-dist/article33899913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY