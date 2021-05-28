34 orphan children benefit from new initiative

The State government has announced ₹10 lakh as ex gratia in the form of fixed deposit to the children, who lost their parents due to COVID pandemic. The scheme is applicable to children below 18 years and those who come from BPL families.

The objective of the initiative is to help the child utilise the monthly interest amount of ₹5,000 ( approximately) for their sustenance and fixed deposit as security for their future. After attaining the age of 25 years, they can redeem the amount of ₹10 lakh for their future.

The Medical and Health Department has issued guidelines for implementation of the new initiative and the District Collectors are overseeing implementation of the same. So far, 34 orphaned children have been identified and given the fixed deposit bonds worth of ₹10 lakh.