₹2,984 crore sanctioned to Discoms under UDAY

The State government has accorded the administrative sanction for ₹2,984.16 crore towards payment of loss arrears to the Discoms under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) for 2017-18 and 2018-19, according to a G.O. issued by Energy Secretary N. Srikant. Under UDAY, the State was to take over 75% of the Discoms’ debt as on September 30, 2015: 50% in FY 2015-16 and 25% in FY 2016-17, and future losses of the Discoms in a graded manner – 0% of loss of 2014-15 and 2015-16, 5% of 2016-17, 10% of 2017-18, 25% of 2018-19 and 50% of 2019-20. The benefit for the State is reduced cost of power through Central support and additional priority funding under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.