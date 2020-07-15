Vijayawada

210 kg ganja seized, two arrested

Contraband worth ₹10 lakh being smuggled to Maharashtra

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized 210 kg of ganja, worth about ₹10.50 lakh, and arrested two persons in this connection.

The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

On a tip-off, CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and his team intercepted a van and seized the contraband concealed under activated carbon powder (coal chips). The arrested were Yogesh Mahajan and Samadhan Pitamber from Maharashtra. Investigation is under progress.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 7:54:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/210-kg-ganja-seized-two-arrested/article32086276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY