Vijayawada

13 staff of Kanaka Durga temple suspended

Thirteen employees including five superintendents of the Kanak Durga temple were reportedy suspended for their alleged involvement in various irregularities.

Endowments Commissioner P. Arjun Rao directed the temple Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu to suspend the employees.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which conducted inquiries at the temple recently, submitted a preliminary report to the government. The ACB, in its report, said that irregularities took place while leasing out shops, temple lands, in sale of darshan tickets and procurement of sarees for the presiding deity.

Subsequently, the Endowments Commissioner asked the temple EO to take the necessary action.

