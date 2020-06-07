Vijayawada

1,185 liquor bottles seized in three separate raids

The police on Sunday seized about 60 bottles of liquor being illegally transported in a milk van and took three persons into custody.

During a vehicle check-up, the personnel intercepted the van at Gandigunta village and seized the stock. The Vuyyur police registered a case.

In a separate raid, the team led by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP M. Sathi Babu confiscated 250 liquor bottles being smuggled in a four-wheeler and took two persons into custody.

“We stopped the vehicle at Gudavalli check post and seized the bottles. A case has been registered,” Mr. Sathi Babu said.

The Krishna district police, during yet another raid, seized 875 liquor bottles being smuggled from Telangana, at Gandrayi check-post, under Chillakallu police station limits on Sunday.

Police destroyed jaggery wash at Arthamuru and Manjuluru villages in Bantumilli mandal and cases registered against two persons.

