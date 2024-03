March 29, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An 18 -year- old was arrested in the city for attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman at her house.

Accused A. Praveen,18, was arrested late on Thursday following a complaint from the affected woman’s husband to the Cantonment police station.

The accused had allegedly entered the woman’s pretending to feel dizzy and attempted to rape her, said police sources.