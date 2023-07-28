July 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An increasingly globalised yet fragmented world would be pushing the younger generation into areas that are unimaginable today, even as they pursue their jobs and studies, said Soumitra Bhattacharya, former managing director, Bosch Limited, addressing graduands at the 19th convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Friday.

Mr. Bhattacharya, while recalling the contributions made by Jamsetji N. Tata and Robert Bosch, said though the Indian and German industrialists lived in different generations, they shared an enduring connection to values.

“There is no hierarchy to purpose and passion in life. You can innovate in any job, but you shouldn’t play to the crowd, rather believe in what you want to do,” he said.

Advising the outgoing graduates to ‘score team goals by collaborating obsessively,’ he asked them to welcome constructive criticism that could help them to progress in their chosen field.

At the ceremony degrees were conferred on 2,155 students.

In his inaugural address, Bhaskar Bhatt, chairperson of board of governors, NIT-T, focussed on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 being implemented gradually at the institution.

As per convention, heads of various departments presented the graduands and NIT-T director G. Aghila gave away the degrees certificates. Medal winners and undergraduate students were awarded their degrees in the forenoon session.

Degrees were conferred on 44 Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch), and 1,090 Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) students.

B.Tech Electrical and Electronics Engineering student J. Soundarya won the President’s Medal for overall highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Institute medals were received by one student each of B.Arch., Master of Computer Applications (MCA) , Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Architecture (M.Arch) and Master of Arts (MA), four Master of Science (M.Sc), nine B.Tech and 23 Master of Technology (M.Tech) graduands.

Masters’ and doctoral degrees were awarded in the afternoon session.