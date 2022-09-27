World Tourism Day celebrated in Tiruchi

Commissioner of police G. Karthikeyan, along with ASI Director Arun Raj and dignitaries, explores the monuments at the Rockfort Lower cave in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

To protect and conserve India's cultural heritage, citizens should work towards preserving the monuments, speakers emphasised at the World Tourism Day celebration here on Tuesday.

A photo exhibition titled ‘Tangible and Intangible Heritage of Southern Tamil Nadu’ was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police, G. Karthikeyan, at the event organised jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Tiruchi Circle, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department and Jamal Mohamed College.

The exhibition, displayed at the Lower Cave at the Rockfort temple, featured mural painting from Thanjavur, musical inscription from Kudumiyanmalai, rock-cut Vishnu temple at Narthamalai, oral traditions and customs, holy scriptures and more. The exhibition was a photo tour of various sculptures, paintings, inscriptions, monuments and archaeological sites under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Circle.

“On this World Tourism Day, we are focusing on reviving tourism, as the industry was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and caused decline of economy,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

According to T. Arun Raj, Director of ASI, Tiruchi Circle, the main objective of the programme is to raise public awareness about our heritage and monuments and their preservation. He also exhorted the students to help protect our rich cultural legacy.

“History is a vast ocean of knowledge regarding archaeology, culture, and traditions. Everyone should develop an interest in history and work towards preserving the heritage sites for future generations and make sure that no one damages the ancient memorials and the historic relics,” said R. Kalaikovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research.

There are five rock-cut temples in Tiruchi and 20 in the Pudukottai district which is the highest in the state. Tamil Nadu has 106 rock-cut temples and stands second in India after Maharashtra, he said.

He also shared his experience as a historian and the event that sparked his interest to start his historical research. “After visiting a temple, I became interested in the field and only then did I realise that the original history of the world is preserved within the walls of the temple,” Mr. Kalaikovan added.

T. Umar Sadiq, Assistant Professor, PG Research Department of History and Akbar Hussain, Head of the Department of History of Jamal Mohamed College and others took part.