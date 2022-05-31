World No Tobacco Day observed

Government bodies and private healthcare facilities observed World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday with a host of events to raise awareness about the issue.

The World Health Organisation focused the day’s theme on ‘Protect the Environment,’ in reference to the pressure that tobacco cultivation and consumption puts on earth’s resources.

Early on Tuesday morning, the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Tiruchi, in association with Chennai GST and Central Excise Zone and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, held a walkathon across the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi. The event was held in the evening at Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

In Perambalur, it was flagged off by Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya from the Collectorate. The Tiruchi walkathon began at the GST and Central Excise office complex, covered parts of Bharathidasan Salai, Anna Nagar road, and back.

Participants raised slogans and distributed flyers with messages about ill-effects of tobacco use.

In Tiruchi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan launched a road show to spread awareness about cancer and tobacco usage hosted by Harshamitra Hospital from its Nagamangalam premises.

A poster presentation event was held by National College and Apollo Shine Foundation under the theme ‘Make Every Day No Tobacco Day,’ and cash prizes were given to the winning entries.