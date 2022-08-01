World breastfeeding week observed

In commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) organised a rally to create awareness of its significance for mother-child health.

Hospital Dean D. Nehru flagged off the rally attended by nurses and students of the medical college. Speaking at the event, he said that breastfeeding can strengthen the immune system and also protect babies against various illnesses.

“Breastfeeding enhances a bond between a mother and child and it has health benefits for the mother as well. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of developing breast cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and postpartum depression in women,” said Dr. Nehru.

District Governor R. Raja Govindasamy, Rotary Club President S. Ranjith Valliappan, Inner Wheel Club President K. Sonam others were present.

Meanwhile, in Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated an exhibition on breastfeeding and presented nutrition kits to the mothers of the children who participated in the health children competition.

During the event, Mr. Thamburaj spoke about how breast milk nourishes the baby and aids in brain development. He said that breast milk provides ideal nutrition for babies which is mandatory for at least six months. Supplementary food can be started at six months and breastfeeding can be continued for two years, a press release said.