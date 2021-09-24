Workshop makes pet bottle shredder machines

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has been asked to manufacture pet bottle shredder machines for installation in railway stations in the Southern Railway zone.

It has commenced the task to manufacture 51 pet bottle shredder machines to prevent littering of bottles and keep the station environment neat and clean. The workshop has so far dispatched 17 machines to Tiruchi, Madurai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisions.

The machines would also be installed at railway coaching depots. The shredders have begun to be installed at various stations. The shredders have been designed and fabricated at the workshop and its cost was less than the one which were available in the open market. The machine which works on electricity can take two empty pet bottles at a time and shred them into pieces which could be used for recycling.

A senior railway official said the Palakkad Railway Division has planned to purchase 11 machines. Five out of them have been received for installation at various stations in that division, the official added.