Works under Jal Jeevan Mission in progress: Collector

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu at an awareness event organised by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to mark World Water Day.

Government bodies and environmental groups in the city observed World Water Day with a variety of programmes on Tuesday.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu participated in an event titled, ‘Ground Water: Making the invisible visible,’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to explain facts and myths related to the underground water table. Samples of water were tested for their potability and safety during the event held at the Collector’s Office.

Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu participated in the demonstration of water testing kits by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Ramu said, “Works under the Jal Jeevan Mission for providing domestic drinking water connections were under way in rural areas of the district. Cent percent coverage in providing domestic connections to households have been achieved in all eight village panchayats in the district and special grama sabha meets were held.” Ms.Ramu also disclosed that water testing kits have been provided to all 497 village panchayats in the district.

In Perambalur district’s Vadakku Madhavi village, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya attended a gram sabha meeting along with senior officials. Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Priya said, “The 1,045 homes in Vadakku Madhavi village have been provided with drinking water connections.”

Water samples collected from over 6,000 homes in Perambalur district had been found to be completely safe for consumption, she said

Meanwhile, Thaneer, a voluntary organisation, held awareness meetings in Jamal Mohamed College, Corporation Elementary School in Edamalaipattipudur and at Nehru Memorial College in Puthanampatti.