Work on construction of regulator resumes

Work on construction of a new regulator across Kollidam river at Mukkombu has resumed after a month.

The project has been undertaken at an estimate of ₹387.50 crore, and the new regulator is being constructed 75 metres away from the damaged structure on the downstream of the riverbed. Larson & Tubro, the contractor, had began the construction work in 2019 June.

All works including pile foundation, piers construction and on-site fabrication were suspended on March 24 following the imposition of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. While a few site engineers managed to return home, a group of 190 strong skilled and unskilled migrant workers, mostly from northern States, stayed put in the accommodation provided at Mukkombu as they could not return to their native places due to sudden stoppage of trains. However, arrangements were made to ensure supply of food to all of them without any hitch.

With the Centre and State governments easing the curbs on construction of dams and irrigation related projects, the contracting company has resumed the construction works. The availability of workers at the site has enabled resumption of work. The engineers, who were involved in the construction work, have also returned to the site.

“There are some constraints regarding mobilising men and materials due to movement restrictions. However, we have managed to resume the work on a full scale,” R. Baskar, Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division, Public Works Department official told The Hindu.

He said that it was originally planned to complete all below ground level works during the summer, which offered an excellent window for construction of reservoir or dams. But, about a month of the crucial period has been lost. However, it has been planned to offset the loss by deploying more men and machinery. But, much would depend on the lifting of curfew and other restrictions.

Mr. Baskar said that nearly 30% pile foundation work was still pending. and about 35% of work had been completed overall. PWD had stepped up supervision at the site to expedite the work.