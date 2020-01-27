Woraiyur PHC to get a facelift

The Corporation is set to give the Woraiyur Urban Primary Healthcare Centre a facelift. A plan to establish a new block at the Woraiyur Ramalinga Nagar PHC, one of the 18 PHCs in Tiruchi Corporation, has been approved and work has begun on demolishing an old dilapidated building where the new building is to come up.

The new block of the Woraiyur PHC will predominantly be a storage area with a bed storage room, staff room, and medical storage room apart from a pharmacy and a toilet complex. The plan has been approved by the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and will cost ₹99 lakh, according to a corporation official. “The total built-up area will be 2,020 square feet and the work will be completed within a year,” he added.

As complaints about the condition of the building were raised, the civic body took immediate action, the corporation official said. “A new block for maternity health was set up at a cost of ₹1.42 crore nearly two years ago. After the construction of the new block, the maternity health wing will also be put to use,” he said. The maternity health block still has some pending work, especially roofing.