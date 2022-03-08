Women’s Day celebrated

Gender equality the theme of the day

Educational institutions and social advocacy organisations in the city celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday with a host of gatherings to discuss gender equality and the role of women in an ever-changing world.

Bharathidasan University continued its annual tradition of presenting ‘Munnodi Penmani’ (Women Role Model) awards, felicitating 10 female achievers from different walks of life. The awardees this year comprised S. Mohana, a transgender social worker; M. Nalini, head, Department of History, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College; W. Ritha, Head, Department of Mathematics, Holy Cross College; Manisha Krishnaswamy, social worker; S. Chandra Mary, social work -services to the marginalised; T. Shanthi, social work; B. Mariammal, social work -women’s development; A.G. Angaline Sheril (dancer), Divya Preethi Venkat and R. Shubhadra, entrepreneurs.

In her keynote address, chief guest G. Aghila, director, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NITT), said, “Women will succeed if they are given the freedom to function effectively. Right from childhood, if they can be taught to be independent and self-reliant, women will be able to achieve their goals.”

Tamilisai Soundarajan, Governor of Telengana and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, gave the special address at the online Women’s Day meeting hosted by Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in association with Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam on Tuesday.

“Every Women’s Day celebration should be accompanied by a dedicated programme to improve the lot of girls and women through the year until the next March 8,” said Ms. Tamilisai.

“Women should make a greater effort to utilise the government schemes available for their empowerment and financial independence. Every woman must take a pledge to learn a new skill and improve herself by the next Women’s Day,” she added.

The Ladies Club of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NITT) observed Women’s Day with an online meeting, presided over by its director G. Aghila. The chief guest was S. Mangaleswari Kumaravel, dental surgeon and periodontist.

Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women held a function titled ‘Women of Tomorrow’ that had T.G. Elamathy, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Tiruchi, as its guest speaker.

Quoting from the Thirukkural, Ms. Elamathy said that women should make their parents proud. “Women should be financially independent to enrich themselves and shine in every sphere of life,” she said.

Students from Department of English enacted a mime which depicted the social problems faced by women.

At the Women’s Day celebration in Holy Cross College, S. Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi East, was the chief guest.

Social organisations

The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), Citywide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) and Her Voice Foundation affiliated to People’s Development Initiatives (PDI) celebrated Women’s Day with sanitation workers from the city, to recognise and appreciate their service to the sanitation and health sector.

The CWIS team felicitated 13 newly-elected women councillors of Tiruchi City Corporation and also facilitated an interaction between them and over 200 sanitation workers. In addition to this, occupational ID cards were distributed to 300 informal sanitation workers.

The CWIS team also conducted a session where five women sanitation professionals across the public, and informal sectors shared their experiences and possible solutions to create a gender-inclusive working environment.

In Siruganur, the non-profit VOICE Trust held a gathering for 140 rural women , with Krishnaveni, Army Major, and medical officer, as the chief guest. Dr. Krishnaveni spoke about women’s health issues such as breast cancer and pregnancy care. A small exhibition of traditional seeds was held on the sidelines of the event, in addition to recreational activities.

Government agencies

The District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) hosted a joint celebration for Women’s Day and Child Oral Health Day at its centre in Tiruchi. Headed by K. Vanitha, Dean, K.A.P.Viswanathan Government College, the function briefed parents and children about the importance of gender equality and oral hygiene. Many fun activities were organised for the young participants.

In Pudukottai, a mini-marathon was flagged off by District Revenue Officer M. Selvi to raise awareness about gender equality on Tuesday. The two km run was declared open from the District Playground with the participation of over 50 men and women runners.