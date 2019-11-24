Women stitch their way to a better life

Women from low-income families in Varaganeri, who had received training and tailoring machines from the district administration, are making a profit this festive season.

When Tiruchi District Social Welfare Office, through Integrated Education and Training (IET) programmes, Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP) and other government schemes, travelled to various parts of the district, women would request job opportunities and training in tailoring and other work-from-home choices, said A. Thameemunisa, District Social Welfare Officer, Tiruchi.

“So we channelled some city-based non-governmental organisations who provide such opportunities and have began working on it,” she said.

The first set of women to receive training and tailoring machines stitched clothes ahead of the recent Deepavali season. “I was able to stitch clothes for my three daughters. It was a great feeling watching the girls wear them,” said V. Viji, a resident of Periyar Nagar who took part in the programme. She also stitched a few designer blouses for her relatives and neighbours. “It is difficult to go out to work after leaving young children at home. However, money is required to run the house, it was when we were in this dilemma that the training programmes came our way,” she said.

All women who received the month-long training have received a certificate from the Department of Social Welfare of the State government. “We encouraged women in conflict with law, widows, women who have left homes to take part in this course. Fourteen women received training in the first batch," Ms. Thameemunisa said.

Ten women in Periyar Nagar were given tailoring machines from the government so far. “Through a local NGO, we were able to recognise those in need and were able to hand over these machines. They have been put to use and the women are making a living through them,” she said.

The initiative will be extended to other areas in the district, Ms. Thameemunisa said. “We are also planning to provide training on ready-made food products, which are highly sought after,” she added.