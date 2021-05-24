Women SHGs roped in for mobile sale of vegetables

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Monday said that mobile sale of vegetables all over the district was being done by engaging 261 vehicles.

Inaugurating the sale at Pochampatti village in Arimalam block, he said the initiative was being implemented through Cooperative, Agricultural and Mahalir Thittam departments, besides town panchayats and municipalities.

Women SHGs had been roped in for sale through mobile units and vegetables of good quality were being sold at a lesser cost to the public at their doorstep. Adherence of the general public to safety rules during the week-long intense lockdown would, for sure, help in drastic reduction in the spread of COVID-19, he observed.

Inaugurating a medical camp at Ashok Nagar in Pudukottai Town later, Mr. Regupathy called upon the people to get themselves vaccinated without fail as it was a vital factor for containing the spread of the viral infection.

He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the efforts taken by the State government in containing the spread of COVID-19 by sincerely adhering to safety guidelines.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and other officials were present on the occasion, a release said.