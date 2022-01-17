Woman rescues two boys

IG compliments the 60-year-old woman for her timely act

Timely act of a 60-year-old woman resulted in the rescue of two boys, both aged 13 years, from drowningin a Thanjavur village recently.

Three boys entered into the Cauvery river at Gangadharapuramin Kabisthalam police station limits on January13 evening and were having a bath when they began to sink as they reached the deeper parts.S. Saroja, 60, of Alavanthipuramwho was grazing goats nearby saw this and swung into action immediately to rescue the boys. She removed her saree and threw it towards the boys and managed to rescue two of them.Another boy aged 14 years, however, drowned and his body was retrievedthe next day at a place under Swamimalai police station limits.In appreciation of the timely action which saved the lives of two boys, Inspector General of Police - Central Zone V. Balakrishnan invited the woman to his office here and honoured the woman with a reward.