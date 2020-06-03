Tiruchirapalli

Woman murders infant, attempts to end life

A 26-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 30-day-old female infant and attempted to end her life at her house in a village near Uppilliyapuram in the district on Tuesday.

While the infant died on the spot, the woman is undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. She resorted to the extreme step after her husband left for work after reportedly shouting at her, said police.

She allegedly administered poison to the infant and also consumed it. She made a call in her mobile phone to her husband and asked her three-year-old daughter to speak to him to convey that she was ending her life.

Upon rushing home, her husband found the infant dead. The woman was rushed to the MGMGH. Based on a complaint, Uppilliyapuram Police registered a case against the woman under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 6:28:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/woman-murders-infant-attempts-to-end-life/article31740549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY