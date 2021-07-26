Tiruchirapalli

Woman Head Constable dies in road accident

TIRUCHI

A woman Head Constable died in a road accident on the Tiruchi - Salem main road at Sevanthalingapuram near Musiri on Sunday night. Head Constable M. Subhashini (40), who was attached to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri sub-division, was riding a two-wheeler towards her home when a car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the vehicle. The Head Constable died on the spot. The car lost control and slid into a road-side ditch. The Musiri police are investigating.


