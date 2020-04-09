With routine meetings suspended, forest officials focus on patrolling

The lockdown enforced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has enabled Forest Department officials to fully concentrate on patrolling in reserve forest areas to attend to forest fires and check hunting or any other illegal activity.

The suspension of routine meetings and other administrative works as a sequel to the enforcement of prohibitory orders has given adequate time for field-level officials to focus on patrolling in the reserve forest areas at different time intervals. The Tiruchi Forest Division accounts for 90 reserve forest areas falling under the Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi and Thuraiyur Ranges.

A senior Forest official said patrolling was being done using two-wheeler and other vehicles inside the reserve forests at the respective ranges to look out for forest fires in the wake of the onset of summer. A couple of forest fires have already been reported including one at Veeramachanpatti village.

Chances of intrusion by unidentified persons into the reserve forest areas for hunting and for committing any other illegal activity taking advantage of the lockdown would also be checked, the official said.

A couple of days ago, the Forest Department officials seized about 15 litres of arrack in a couple of cans at the Sobanapuram check post near Thuraiyur. The consignment was later handed over to the local police, the official further said. The field-level officials were maintaining network with the local population situated in the vicinity of the reserve forest areas to tip them of any attempt to commit illegal activity inside the reserve forests.

Alongside patrolling, field-level officials were also involved in watering plants at places which were maintained by the department. Watering of nectar patches and perennial plants inside the sprawling Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam was on to prevent the plants from getting dried up.

Another official said a few locals were being engaged to water the plants inside the 25-acre conservatory which has been shut for visitors in the wake of the lockdown.

Elephant rescue centre

As a precautionary measure, the department officials have advised to spray water mixed with turmeric powder and salt inside the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi. The centre at present accommodates six captive elephants that were being taken care by a team of 12 mahouts. The official said mahouts had been provided with masks as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.