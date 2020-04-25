With repair shops shut, two-wheeler owners in a fix

Closure of two-wheeler repair shops and shops selling spare parts amid the lockdown have put residents in a spot of bother, especially since these vehicles are the most affordable mode of transport for many.

The district administration has also ordered residents to travel within a two-km radius and only on two-wheelers once a week. With such stringent measures being taken, residents are dependent on their vehicles to transport a week’s worth of vegetables and other necessities.

For instance, when a city resident, R. Muthu found his two-wheeler had a flat tyre last week, he was in a fix. Mr. Muthu called up three different mechanics who refused to help him out. “They said that they were afraid the police would take action. One of them works out of a garage of his house. Even he refused,” he said.

“I purchase vegetables every week for my family of six. None of them venture out. However, since the vehicle was punctured we are depending upon our neighbour to buy us some necessities and I walk down to the nearby shop to buy necessities. At a time when contact with others is risky, I have to depend on others for food,” he says.

Meanwhile, some mechanic shops are open but are only able to provide basic services such as filling air or tightening some parts.

“We are unable to source spare parts. I have at least five to six bikes parked outside my shop, some with minor repairs but our hands are tied till the end of the lockdown,” M. Asif, a mechanic near Chathram Bus Stand said.

Some appealed to the district administration to allow them to function. “Vehicles require maintenance. Even those which are parked and kept in houses require regular maintenance,” Mr. Asif said. “Vehicles owned by doctors, policemen and even those ferrying essentials could have problems. What will they do?” he wondered.