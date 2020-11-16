Tiruchirapalli

Windy condition forces fishermen to keep off sea

For the past few days, the squally weather condition has not been conducive for fishing in Nagapattinam.   | Photo Credit: Handout

In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen in Nagapattinam district did not venture for fishing on Monday.

Thousands of boats were found lined up on the shores at Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nagore, Tranquebar, Pazhayar and many other fishing villages as windy conditions had led to monstrous waves.

The bad weather for the last few days has not been conducive for fishing, according to the fishermen.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 9:55:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/windy-condition-forces-fishermen-to-keep-off-sea/article33109962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY