Will to win should overcome fear of defeat: Dinesh Kartik

Whenever one has a chance to move ahead, the will to win ought to overcome the fear of defeat, said India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

“When that happens, you are always ready for anything that crosses your path and your instincts come out in full flow,” Mr. Karthik shared these thoughts while reflecting on his brilliant stumping of England's Michael Vaughan at Lord’s in 2004, during a ‘virtual meet and talk’ session organised by the Santhanam Vidhyalaya on Thursday.

Referring to his six of the last-ball in the final of Nidahas Trophy in 2018, Mr. Karthik said that gave him confidence that his preparation would stand him in good stead to achieve the best possible result.

Succeeding was all about performing tasks with abundant passion, sincerity and honesty. “Of course there are competitions, but if you are determined to make a difference sky is the limit,” he said responding to another query.

On captaincy, he observed that two important qualities of a leader were honesty and empathy. When a leader is able to bring the best out of every person in the team, success would eventually follow, said

His sincere advice to students was to spend quality time with family and, more importantly, to desist from whiling away their time playing with mobile phones.

The hour-long session was moderated by K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, Santhanam Vidhyalaya.