Widespread rain brings much needed relief

The widespread heavy rainfall in Tiruchi region on Sunday evening left banana crops damaged in a few places. The rainfall came as a big relief as the region had been experiencing searing heat over the past few days. Overcast conditions prevailed right through the day in Tiruchi on Monday.

Standing banana crops in some places such as Vayalur, Mullikarumbur, Jeeyapuram and a few other places were reported to have been felled by the heavy wind that accompanied the rain. Power supply was suspended due to the heavy rain which was accompanied by lightning and thunder.

In Tiruchi district, Ponnaniyar Dam recorded 65.60 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Thuvakudi recorded 60 mm followed by Vathalai Anicut with 38, Manapparai 29.40, Thuraiyur 25, Kovilpatti 24.20, Nandhiyar Head 23.20, Kuppampatti 20 and Tiruchi Town 17.30 (all in mm).

Several parts of Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts also received good rainfall during the period.

