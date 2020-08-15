‘Wi-Fi available in all railway stations in Tiruchi division’

All 103 railway stations in the Tiruchi Railway Division have been provided with Wi-Fi facility, Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar said here on Saturday.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Independence Day celebration at the DRM Office, Mr. Kumar also said retiring rooms at Tiruchi junction had been renovated and refurbished with improved amenities.

Eight out of 13 express rakes primarily maintained at Tiruchi division had now got Uthkrisht standard coaches. Tiruchi was the first division in Southern Railway to complete bio toilet fitment with natural ventilation system in all coaches. All lights in railway stations, service buildings and quarters had been fully fitted with LED bulbs, according to a press release.

On freight traffic, Mr. Kumar said the division transported 10.91 tonnes of different types of commodities to various destinations across the country during 2019-20. “This was the highest ever loading in any financial year achieved by Tiruchi division. The division has also loaded 2.90 tonnes of freight, including essential commodities, during the pandemic period between April and July this year.”

The division also achieved 90% punctuality during 2019-20. It was second among divisions in Indian Railways and the first in Southern Railway to implement e-office system.

Mr. Kumar also disclosed that subways had been commissioned at four locations eliminating manned level crossing gates in the current financial year and work was under progress on construction of five more subways. Foot overbridge (FOB) works were in progress at 19 railway stations.

The speed on Thanjavur–Golden Rock down line had been increased from 95 to 110 km per hour. CCTV based ‘rolling in examination’ had been introduced at Tiruchi junction. Electrification works between Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur and Nagappattinam and Velankanni were under progress, he observed.