Wholesale market to function from G. Corner Grounds

The district administration has announced that the wholesale market being operated near Palpannai along the Tiruchi- Chennai By-pass Road will henceforth function from the G. Corner Grounds. The decision was taken after concerns were raised over poor social distancing norms followed there.

Following a review meeting chaired by Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, the announcement was made that the G. Corner Grounds would function as a wholesale market for vendors from 9 p.m. on Sunday night. The market would function from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next morning.

District Collector S. Sivarasu said that there has been a gradual decline in number of COVID-19 cases in the district. To ensure that the numbers continue to reduce, the people need to continue to follow personal distancing norms and wear face masks.

Mr. Sivarasu also said that no retail sale would be permitted at the G. Corner Grounds. There will be regular checks by police personnel and vehicles will be seized if retail vendors or public were found on the grounds, he said. Legal action would also be taken on those shopkeepers or vendors who sell to them, he added.

The Tiruchi City Corporation Commissioner has been informed of the shift and will be supervising the market.

Meanwhile, former Minister for Agriculture K. P. Krishnan has written a letter to the District Collector informing the decision taken by Tiruchi Mavatta Manitha Valar Sangam (Tiruchi District Human Development Association) to sell vegetables and fruits at the Kallikudi market from Monday morning onwards. Mr. Krishnan in a letter wrote that the market which was constructed with a budget of several crores has been left unused. The farmers have registered for stalls at the market and have even paid the registration fee, he added.

At least 50 farmers will gather at the Kallikudi Market with whatever produce they have and will sell it at a reasonable price, Mr. Krishnan said, adding that the initiative will ensure that their produce is sold and that there was no shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sivarasu said that 35 shops have been allotted for the farmers in the market. “We have received the letter and will scrutinize its feasibility. A discussion is on and a decision regarding it will be made soon,” he said.