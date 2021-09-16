Whole day ‘annadhanam’ launched in Samayapuram temple

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday launched whole day ‘annadhanam’ at Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram near here through video conference from Chennai.

Present at the temple were Collector S. Sivarasu; Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the temple S. Kalyani; Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Tiruchi Region Sudharshan and other officials of the department.

Devotees who had come to the temple to offer worship were served food at the Amavasai mandapam just for the first day. Ms. Kalyani said food would be provided in packets the whole day to devotees hereafter in view of the COVID-19 pandemic until such time full relaxations were announced.

Additional cooks would be deployed and infrastructure augmented for implementing the whole day ‘annadhanam.’ The Samayapuram temple is the second major shrine in Tiruchi district where the scheme of providing ‘annadhanam’ throughout the day is in place after Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.