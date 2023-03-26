White froth in Uyyakondan canal triggers concern over dumping of untreated effluents

March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The accumulation of white froth in the Uyyakondan canal near Kuzhumayi Amman Temple in Tiruchi has triggered concern over the dumping of untreated effluents into the waterbody.

The foam appeared in the canal after the recent rain last week and continued to remain in the waters on Sunday. Changes in water colour, odour, and frothing were some of the issues that were noticed in the Uyyakondan canal and the Kudamurutti river near the temple.

Residents expressed concern over the contamination of the waterfront with effluents and solid waste, besides clogging created by water hyacinth. They also experienced a pungent smell emanating from the waterbody, indicating potential chemical pollution. “It is an annual occurrence, and the river mouth has a lot of garbage. The bad odour from the water indicates severe water pollution,” said P. Jeyakumar, a resident.

While the Uyyakondan canal originating from Pettavaithalai flows over the aqueduct to enter the core areas of the city, the Koraiyar river after collecting surplus water from Pudukottai and Manapparai gets rechristened as Kudamurutti river from the aqueduct. The canal irrigates over 32,000 acres and feeds over 36 small and big irrigation tanks in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts..

According to the Corporation officials, sewage water from residential and commercial buildings is being directly let into the canal at 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch. “A survey is underway to identify such buildings, and a notice will be issued to them to stop the direct flow of sewage water,” said a senior official.

A similar frothing incident was reported in 2018 and 2022 after the rain, and it is recurring now. A study was conducted subsequently by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), but no follow-up was made, the residents alleged.

Official sources said the flow of rainwater into the river led to the mixing of chemicals and sewage deposited in the waterbody which, in turn, led to foaming after heavy spells of rain. Such a phenomenon occurs during the monsoon.

When contacted, a senior official of TNPCB said that the issue would be studied in detail, “We will inspect the spot and conduct an examination to identify the causes and take necessary steps to prevent the occurrence in the future.”