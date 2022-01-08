Tiruchirapalli

Weekly public grievance redress meetings suspended

Authorities in central districts announced on Saturday that the weekly public grievances redress meetings held on Mondays would remain suspended until further notice.

The authorities in many of the districts also announced the suspension of other public interactive sessions such as farmers grievances redress meetings.

Members of the public, who wished to represent their grievances, could do so by other modes such as e-mail and WhatsApp messages through the notified addresses and numbers, official releases from the districts said.


