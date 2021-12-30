We have ensured all-round development: CM

Stalin lays foundation stone for the new integrated bus terminus at Panchapur

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday said that though the State was facing a tough financial situation, his government had ensured all-round development and implemented many social welfare schemes.

Speaking at a function after laying the foundation stone for the new integrated bus terminus at Panchapur and inaugurating the renovated Chathiram Bus Stand in the city, Mr. Stalin said that as soon as the DMK government assumed office it faced the challenge of the rapid spread of COVID-19. However, his government worked day and night and brought the situation under control. The State thereafter faced another challenge in the form of abnormal rain and flooding. It was also managed well with the support of Ministers, elected representatives and officials, thus gaining the confidence of the people, he said.

Recollecting the seven broad promises given to the people in the DMK’s State conference in Tiruchi days prior to the State Assembly election, Mr. Stalin said that his government had been functioning with the aim of improving the overall growth of farmers and ensuring robust industrial development. In addition to them, it had taken a number of steps to improve the urban and rural infrastructure so as to put the State in the forefront in the country on all aspects.

Listing the schemes being implemented during the last seven months of the DMK regime, Mr. Stalin said that the DMK in its manifesto promised a separate budget for agriculture and kept its word.

Referring to the special drive to receive petitions from the public in different parts of the State, the Chief Minister said that more than 78,000 petitions had been received from the people in Tiruchi district. Of them, action had been taken on 45,000 petitions. He would ensure proper action on remaining each and every petition from Tiruchi. The quick action on the petitions had created confidence among the people that if petitions were submitted actions would certainly be taken.

“I want the government schemes and benefits to reach the targetted people. I want to see people attaining self-sufficiency on all aspects and to reach a situation where there was no grievance petition from the people,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also gave away various welfare assitance to beneficiaries.

K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, who presided over the function said that the integrated bus terminus was a long-felt demand of the people of Tiruchi. It would be a model in the region.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Members of Parliament S. Thirunavukarasar and S. Jothimani, and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva, MLAs Abdul Samad and Inigo Irudhayaraj spoke.