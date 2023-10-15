HamberMenu
Water level in Mettur dam stands at 39.63 feet

The inflow was 18,633 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs

October 15, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

A view of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 39.63 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 18,633 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu

