‘Watch out while crossing railway gates’

Tiruchi Railway Division observed International Level-Crossing Awareness Day on Thursday by conducting various programmes highlighting safety at important and crowded level-crossing gates across the division.

Special focus was given to 15 railway gates where more incidents of boom hit / height gauge hit happened in the last five years in various sections. The Safety Branch of the Tiruchi Division, in coordination with other departments such as engineering, traffic and security, conducted the programmes.

Mime shows were also conducted at crowded locations and level-crossings to sensitise the public on taking safety precautions while crossing level crossings and desist from trespassing which could lead to getting run over by trains.

Road safety propaganda was also done by circulating pamphlets to the public and playing audio jingles at level-crossings jointly with Regional Transport Office officials.

The Safety Branch of the Tiruchi division is conducting various awareness programmes for general public and staff across the division at important stations such as Tiruchi, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Vriddhachalam, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.

The railways puts up caution/sign boards with statutory warning and asking the road users to observe precautions when the railway gate is closed for approaching trains. The release said the railway solicits the cooperation of all road vehicle users in following safety procedures before crossing the tracks at level crossings.