Warm reception accorded to amalgamated train service at Kumbakonam

August 28, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The amalgamated train service connecting Mayiladuthurai and Salem was accorded a warm reception on its inaugural run on Monday by the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association at Kumbakonam.

The new service was introduced by the Railway Board by amalgamating Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi, Tiruchi-Karur and Karur-Salem services and became operational from August 28. It provides a second day-time rail connectivity to Salem for commuters from Mayiladuthurai through which the Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru trains pass through.