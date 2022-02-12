Tiruchirapalli

Ward election postponed in Mayiladuthurai

The election to the 19th ward of Mayiladuthurai municipality has been postponed following the death of an AIADMK candidate.

Returning Officer cum Commissioner of Mayiladuthurai municipality said here on Saturday that it had been ascertained that J. Annathatchi, 64, the AIADMK nominee to the 19th ward, died on Friday night. Since she was the candidate of a recognised political party, as per the 34 (1) (C) of the Tamil Nadu Municipalities, Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations (Elections) 2006, the election to the 19th ward in the municipality had been postponed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 8:19:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ward-election-postponed-in-mayiladuthurai/article38419661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY