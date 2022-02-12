Ward election postponed in Mayiladuthurai

The election to the 19th ward of Mayiladuthurai municipality has been postponed following the death of an AIADMK candidate.

Returning Officer cum Commissioner of Mayiladuthurai municipality said here on Saturday that it had been ascertained that J. Annathatchi, 64, the AIADMK nominee to the 19th ward, died on Friday night. Since she was the candidate of a recognised political party, as per the 34 (1) (C) of the Tamil Nadu Municipalities, Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations (Elections) 2006, the election to the 19th ward in the municipality had been postponed.