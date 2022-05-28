Walkathon to raise awareness of tobacco usage

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise will hold a ‘walkathon’ in the city to raise public awareness about GST and the harmful effect of tobacco use on May 31.

The walkathon, organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, will begin at 6.30 a.m. at the Central Excise office and proceed to the MGR statue, up to Ukkira Kaliamman Koil, and back to the starting point.

As a part of the event, a lucky dip will be held. Participants can deposit their GST invoices in the drop box provided at the venue, with their name and contact information, according to a press release.