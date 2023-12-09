HamberMenu
Walk-in interview for PLI agent and field officer posts

December 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Persons desirous of taking life insurance canvassing as their career can walk in for an interview to be held on December 19 at the office of the Superintendent of Posts, Thanjavur, for the post of Direct Agents and the retired government and rural postal employees for the post of field officers.

While persons aged above 18 with minimum qualification of a pass in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination are eligible to get themselves recruited as Direct Agents for canvassing postal life insurance and rural PLI schemes, retired government officials, including Group A or B officers, having no disciplinary inquiry pending against them are eligible to be appointed as Field Officers.

Since experience in selling/marketing insurance products is considered an added qualification, former life advisors or agents of any insurance company can also appear for the interview for the post of Direct Agent, according to an official release.

Aspiring persons can walk in for the interview to be held on December 19 at 11.30 a.m. at the SP Office near the Head Post Office, Thanjavur, along with necessary documents (original and photocopies) substantiating their educational qualification, Aadhaar and PAN, and two passport-size photographs along with their bio-data. Selected candidates shall have to furnish cash security of ₹5,000 in the form of a National Savings Certificate or Kisan Vikas Patra, which will be returned at the time of termination of their PLI/RPLI licence, the release added.

