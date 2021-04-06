Tiruchirapalli

Villagers stage road roko

Voters of three hamlets coming under Thiruvidaimaruthur Assembly segment staged a road roko at Maththiyur in Thirupanandal police station limit on Tuesday.

The demonstrators hailing from Maththiyur, Mathiruppu and Vandaiyariruppu alleged that their basic requirements such as approach road to burial grounds, drinking water facility, toilets and roads remained unfulfilled for the past 10 years. Attempts to attract the attention of officials and pleas with elected representatives had not yielded desired result.

Hence, the electorates attached to the three villages staged a demonstration at Maththiyur with black flags stating that they would prefer to stay away from the democratic exercise. On hearing the news, Thirupanandal police rushed to spot and pacified the demonstrators.

Later they voted at the polling booth allocated for their villages, sources said.

