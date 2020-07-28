Villagers hold protest against inordinate delay in rejuvenation of lakes

A section of villagers in Aachampatti and surrounding hamlets in Budalur block staged a demonstration on the bunds of Aachan lake at Aachampatti on Tuesday condemning the inordinate delay and improper execution of rejuvenation of Aachan and other lakes in this region.
The demonstrators, led by P. Maniarasan, president, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, raised slogans condemning the Public Works Department for the imprudent execution of the rejuvenation of Aachan lake by the contractor which resulted in the lake not able to retain water that flows into it as one of the regulator had been demolished and not reconstructed for the past two years.
‘Package tender’
Further, the contractor who had been entrusted with the works of rejuvenating six other water bodies in Sengipatti, Aachampatti and Balaiahpatti in this region under ‘package tender’ three years ago, had not completed the works, except the one in Sengipatti, as per the schedule leaving the ayacuts depending on these seven lakes for irrigation in lurch.
Demanding initiation of legal action against the contractor for delaying the execution of works, the demonstrators also condemned the Public Works Department for not initiating proper action to get the rejuvenation works done even after three years.
