Tiruchirapalli

Village Administrative Officer on COVID-19 duty dies in accident in Tiruchi

A Village Administrative Officer, who was returning home on a two-wheeler, died after being knocked down by a lorry on the Madurai-Chennai Bypass Road in Tiruchi late on Wednesday night.

The victim S. Kumar (46) was the Village Administrative Officer of Siruganur East. Police sources said Kumar was deployed for COVID-19 duty at the Government Engineering College in Sethurapatti near Tiruchi.. He was returning home to Srirangam after completing his duty hours when the lorry knocked him down from behind.

Under the impact of collision, he was thrown away from the vehicle and sustained a severe head injury. He died while being taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The lorry driver M. Sekar has been detained. The Traffic South Investigation unit has registered a case.

