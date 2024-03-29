GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VietJet suspends Tiruchi - Ho Chi Minh City services

March 29, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

More than three months after VietJet Air launched direct flight services from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the airline has suspended its operations temporarily. The last flight of the airline from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City took off on Thursday night. 

The suspension of the services is being attributed to “operational reasons.” The VietJet, which is the largest private airline in Vietnam, started the service in this sector on November 2 last year by operating an A- 320 flight with a seating capacity of 180. The airline was in the process of refunding the amount to the passengers who had made bookings, sources said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.