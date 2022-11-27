  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video clip of dog hunting rabbit goes viral: Forest Dept books case against three persons

November 27, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department of Manapparai Range in the district recently booked a case against three persons and slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on each of them after a video clip purportedly depicting their dog hunting a rabbit went viral on social media.

The action was taken after department officials received information about the video from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Chennai.

Acting on the information, the officials zeroed in on a youth from Kulithalai and questioned him. The youth reportedly told the officials that he got the video clip from the whatsapp status of his friend residing at Vaiyampatti.

The officials thereafter conducted inquiry at Vaiyampatti when it came to light that three persons, Manjanayakkar, Varadharajan and Appanayakkar, were allegedly behind the creation of the video clip. The official said a case under Section 9 of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered against the three persons and the fines were slapped on each of them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.