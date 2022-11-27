Video clip of dog hunting rabbit goes viral: Forest Dept books case against three persons

November 27, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Forest Department of Manapparai Range in the district recently booked a case against three persons and slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on each of them after a video clip purportedly depicting their dog hunting a rabbit went viral on social media.

The action was taken after department officials received information about the video from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Chennai.

Acting on the information, the officials zeroed in on a youth from Kulithalai and questioned him. The youth reportedly told the officials that he got the video clip from the whatsapp status of his friend residing at Vaiyampatti.

The officials thereafter conducted inquiry at Vaiyampatti when it came to light that three persons, Manjanayakkar, Varadharajan and Appanayakkar, were allegedly behind the creation of the video clip. The official said a case under Section 9 of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered against the three persons and the fines were slapped on each of them.